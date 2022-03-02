Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ WINC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,290. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
