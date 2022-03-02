Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WINC)

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WINC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,290. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating ) by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.