S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $16.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $397.55. 60,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $325.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.