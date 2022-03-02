Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.30

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 93299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

