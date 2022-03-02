Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 7.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.49. 13,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 633,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
A number of research firms have commented on NNOX. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
