Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 7.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.49. 13,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 633,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of research firms have commented on NNOX. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

