Zacks: Brokerages Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.50. Principal Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 71,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,280. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.