Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Inseego’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $482.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inseego by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inseego by 17.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inseego by 10.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

