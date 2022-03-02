Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 8,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

