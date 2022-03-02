BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 247.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE DMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,999. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.