Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €35.50 ($39.89) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.47 ($40.97).

UN01 stock traded down €2.58 ($2.90) on Wednesday, reaching €25.92 ($29.12). 883,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12 month low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($47.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

