MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €230.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($258.43) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($197.75) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($233.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €216.00 ($242.70).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €15.70 ($17.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €200.50 ($225.28). 376,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €192.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €190.84. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($252.70).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

