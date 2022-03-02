Megacoin (MEC) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $194,394.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00250706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001348 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,872,194 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

