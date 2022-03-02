Genesis Shards 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,499.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $777,269.98 and approximately $31,499.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.77 or 0.06695902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,330.53 or 1.00018705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.