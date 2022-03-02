Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Market Capitalization Hits $966,645.13

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $966,645.13 and $52,738.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $19.33 or 0.00043619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00105849 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

