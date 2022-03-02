Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 119 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.
IEI traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.