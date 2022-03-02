McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the January 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,443. McKesson has a one year low of $169.75 and a one year high of $282.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

