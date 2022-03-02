Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 68.5%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MYN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,799. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.