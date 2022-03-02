Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 68.5%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MYN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,799. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.