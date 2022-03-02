Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. 19,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,546. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.