EOS Force (EOSC) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. EOS Force has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $152,237.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00190337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00353635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

