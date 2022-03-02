Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,457,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

