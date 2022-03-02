Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Insider Russell Davis Carter III Buys 500 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) insider Russell Davis Carter III bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $11,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 7,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.