Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 6.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,342,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,314,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

