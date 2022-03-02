Stephen S. Burns Sells 5,285,000 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 411,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,375. The company has a market cap of $467.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.