Stephen S. Burns Sells 5,285,000 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RIDE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 411,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,375. The company has a market cap of $467.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
RIDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.
About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.