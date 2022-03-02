Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,322 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 147,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

