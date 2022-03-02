Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,369. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

