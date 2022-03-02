Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.24 million-$857.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.95 million.Endava also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.590 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of DAVA traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

