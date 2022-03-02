$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $8.46 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $7.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $33.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $47.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNHI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,595. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 111.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CNH Industrial by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

