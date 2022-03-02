Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 26,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 177,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

