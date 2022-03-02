Susquehanna Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $120.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 212,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,205. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.