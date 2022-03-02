Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

DGII stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38. Digi International has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $693.85 million, a PE ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.