Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 86,057 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,057 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 210,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,836,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

