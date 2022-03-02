Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.56%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

