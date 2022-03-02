Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 1,898,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,087,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

