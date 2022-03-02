Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 137 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 116,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

