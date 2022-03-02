Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

