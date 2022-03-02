XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,862 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $2,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 224.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $206,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 490,724 shares of company stock worth $65,199,903 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96 and a beta of -0.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

