Bremer Bank National Association Buys 14,741 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. 2,228,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,832,376. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

