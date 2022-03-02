GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 37,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.75.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

