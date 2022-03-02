PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will announce $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.63. 52,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

