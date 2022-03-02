Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 850 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1,148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $187.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

