Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

