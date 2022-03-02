PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCT opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

