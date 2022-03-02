CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in CDW by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,956,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

