NFTX (NFTX) Trading Up 16% This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $105.77 or 0.00238629 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $41.90 million and approximately $282,557.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,164 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

