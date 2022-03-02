iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,997 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 12.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $73,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

ACWI stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. 166,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

