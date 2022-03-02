Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will post sales of $640.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.45%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.