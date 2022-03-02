The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,277. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

