Zacks: Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $163.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.95 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $671.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.26 million to $674.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.91 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $753.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Switch stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 23,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,311. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Switch by 30.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 425,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Switch by 1,146.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 601,529 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter valued at $19,364,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

