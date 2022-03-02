Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BNS traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

