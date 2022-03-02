Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BNS traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.