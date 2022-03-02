Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 11,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ferro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 601,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ferro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

