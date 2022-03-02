TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.61

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 19143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.